Kathy Sorenson
Cedar City/Sigurd - Our sweet beloved daughter, Kathy Houston Sorenson, 36, passed away June 17, 2019 in St. George. She was born February 9, 1983 in Panguitch to Dain Allen and Vickie Emily Brindley Houston. She married Kenneth Ashley Sorenson Jr. December 7, 2002. He preceded her in death August 8, 2012.
Kathy was a graduate of Richfield High School. At the time of her death she was working as a manager at AT&T Wireless in Cedar City. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved spending time outdoors: hunting, hiking, fishing, camping, and traveling to see the world. Kathy had a way of bringing out the best in those around her. She was always caring and looking for ways to help others.
Kathy is survived by her children: Sterling Sorenson and Stormee Sorenson; her parents, of Sigurd; and her siblings: Allen (Mackenzie) Houston, Delta; Russell (Sirah) Houston, Richfield; Ann (Nahum) Miramontes, Alaska; grandmother, Norma C Houston; special friend, Jesse Hatch; and her nieces and nephews. Also proceeded in death by her grandparents: Sterling and LaVern Brindley, Allen B Houston.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sigurd Ward Chapel. Friends may call Thursday evening at the Magleby Mortuary in Richfield from 6-8 p.m. or Friday at the ward chapel in Sigurd from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Sigurd Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 19, 2019