"Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while leaving footprints on our hearts".
Keela Mae Bushnell Mangum passed away February 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Always an energetic and full of life lady, she fought valiantly to stay here with her family and loved ones until the very end.
Keela was born October 21, 1948 in Fillmore, Utah to Howard Elmo and Iris Smith Bushnell. She grew up in her beloved Henrieville, Utah and graduated from Bryce Valley High School in 1966. After graduating from Continental Beauty College, she married a Tropic boy, Paul "Pete" Mangum, in the St. George Temple October 7, 1967. They had 52 wonderful years together including serving together in the Cedar City Temple.
Paul and Keela worked hard to make a living and provide for their family. For the past 47 years, Canyon Trail Rides and the Red Rock Ride were the result of their hard work and keen business minds. Keela was always the back bone of the businesses and loved entertaining guests at the Red Rock Barn.
Keela was so proud of her heritage and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart. When at Grandma Keela's, you always felt loved and at home. Most generally you were invited to sit down, visit, and have a tea party or a Coke on ice.
Keela was such a compassionate person, always taking hot rolls or loaves of homemade bread to those in need. She served in several Relief Society presidencies and was the best ministering visiting teacher to so many ladies in the Tropic Ward. Keela had many wonderful talents and any room she entered would light up with her beautiful smile. Her charming charisma was felt by all who knew her. She was one "Classy Lady".
She is survived by her husband Paul "Pete"; children: Crystal (Shawn) Mortensen, Tropic; Tawn (Cami) Mangum, Tropic; Laycee (Ryan) Johnson, Cedar City; and sister, Kim (Jeff) Johnson, Henrieville; brother-in-law, Stanley Mecham, Tropic. Her posterity includes 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Koye Mecham.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Tropic Ward Chapel. Friends may call Thursday evening from 6-7 p.m. or Friday morning from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Tropic Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020