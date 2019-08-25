|
|
Keith Carter
Escalante - Keith Norman Carter, 82, passed away August 16, 2019 in Escalante. He was born November 30, 1936 in Phoenix, AZ to Philo Coombs and Mary Cordelia Winsor Carter. Keith grew up in Glendale, Arizona on a dairy farm where he learned hard work. In high school he was in FFA and the rodeo club where he rode broncs and bulls. He was also very talented in piano and dance.
After graduating high school Keith married Blanche Lawton, September 12, 1954 in the Mesa Temple, and had four children: Myron, Keith Bryan, Tawnya and Bartt. They later divorced. He later went to college at BYU where he met his wife Linda Lee Page. They married March 22, 1969 in the Mesa Temple. Together they had 9 more children: JulieAnne, Ammon, Nephi, Daniel, Rachel, Benjamin, Linda, Crystal and Joseph Jordan.
He was a true cowboy. He owned a cattle ranch in Arizona and later in Escalante, Utah.
Keith was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved missionary work and served both as a stake and ward mission leader. He also served a full-time mission with his wife Linda to the Canada Toronto West Mission. Keith loved to share the gospel with everyone he met. He also served as a member of the bishopric, a Primary teacher, an assistant scout leader and Sunday school teacher. He was ordained a 70 by President Spencer W. Kimball while living in Arizona.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, Dr. Pepper, his laughter and his kindness and generosity he gave to everyone he met. He loved his family and the gospel best of all, and we all have so many fun memories with him and we will all miss him very much!
Keith is survived by his wife, Linda, Escalante; children: Myron Carter, Escalante; Keith (Grace) Carter, Mesa, AZ; Tawyna (Shirley) Pulsipher, St. Johns, AZ; Bartt Carter, Escalante; JulieAnne (Michael) Griffin, Provo; Ammon (Shelly) Carter, Enterprise; Nephi (Anna) Carter, Saratoga Springs; Daniel (Nichole) Carter, St. George; Rachel (Colter) Coates, Cedar City; Benjamin (Jodi) Carter, Parowan; Linda Carter, Hurricane; Crystal (David) Harris, Sandy; Joseph Carter, Orem; 49 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Carter.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren: Brandon and Ryan Carter, Cosette McClellan and Page Carter; siblings: Melvin (Clara) Carter, Norma (Kenneth) Beals, Philo Carter, and Joseph (Sandra) Carter; and close friend, Slim Jim.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Escalante 1st Ward Chapel where friends may call from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Escalante City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019