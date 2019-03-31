|
|
Keith Duane Barnett
Caliente, Nevada - Keith Duane Barnett, age 89, passed away on March 26, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born on March 14, 1930 in Coolidge, Kansas to Harry and Sybil Polson Barnett. He grew up with 5 brothers, Darwin, Robert, Michael Kenneth and James. And 6 sisters, Betty Ann, Ilene Joy, Patricia Ann, Dianne Lynn, Billie Ann and Shirley.
He was a loving father brother, husband and friend. He served in World War II and was in the Marines and then Later joined Airforce retiring from Nellis AFB in Las Vegas Nevada, Shortly after he moved to Caliente Nevada where he resided for more than 30 years. He was an outdoorsman loved fishing and hunting with his buddies. He was very patriotic he loved God and his Country and his Family.
Keith is survived by his children Duane (Terry) Barnett of Warsaw, MO, Sherrye (Tom) Strain of AZ, Chrystal (Jason) Marshall of Caliente, NV, Jean (Joe) Hileman of Las Vegas, NV, Scott (Linda) Mackelprang of Washington, UT and Robert (Ilene) Mackelprang of St. George, UT. Along with 16 grandchildren and over 20 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Sybil Barnett. 4 siblings and 1 son.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the LDS Church in Caliente, Nevada. A viewing will be held prior to the service at the Church from 11:00-12:30 am. Interment will be in the Conaway VA Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019