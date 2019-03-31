Services
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
For more information about
Keith Barnett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1100 Front St.
Caliente, NV
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
LDS Church
Caliente, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Duane Barnett


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith Duane Barnett Obituary
Keith Duane Barnett

Caliente, Nevada - Keith Duane Barnett, age 89, passed away on March 26, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born on March 14, 1930 in Coolidge, Kansas to Harry and Sybil Polson Barnett. He grew up with 5 brothers, Darwin, Robert, Michael Kenneth and James. And 6 sisters, Betty Ann, Ilene Joy, Patricia Ann, Dianne Lynn, Billie Ann and Shirley.

He was a loving father brother, husband and friend. He served in World War II and was in the Marines and then Later joined Airforce retiring from Nellis AFB in Las Vegas Nevada, Shortly after he moved to Caliente Nevada where he resided for more than 30 years. He was an outdoorsman loved fishing and hunting with his buddies. He was very patriotic he loved God and his Country and his Family.

Keith is survived by his children Duane (Terry) Barnett of Warsaw, MO, Sherrye (Tom) Strain of AZ, Chrystal (Jason) Marshall of Caliente, NV, Jean (Joe) Hileman of Las Vegas, NV, Scott (Linda) Mackelprang of Washington, UT and Robert (Ilene) Mackelprang of St. George, UT. Along with 16 grandchildren and over 20 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Sybil Barnett. 4 siblings and 1 son.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the LDS Church in Caliente, Nevada. A viewing will be held prior to the service at the Church from 11:00-12:30 am. Interment will be in the Conaway VA Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now