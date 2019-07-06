|
Keith Loveless
St. George - Keith W. Loveless, 52, passed away at Bella Terra Care Center in St. George, Utah early on the morning of July 3rd of apparent heart failure.
Keith was born in Provo, Utah on October 14, 1966 and is the son of Dori Brinkerhoff Phillips of Bloomington, Utah; William J. Loveless (deceased) and 2 amazing step-fathers, Thomas T. Phillips and David L. Wilkerson.
He graduated from Cedar City High school in 1985. In 1986 he married Janet Crockett; they were later divorced. In 2004 he married Afton Coates Jacobsen and became instant father to Tyson, Colby & Cameron. He and Afton were divorced in 2012. She preceeded him in death.
Keith was a people person, he loved everyone. He worked at Burger King then McDonald's for many years. People would stand in his line so he could wait on them. He worked in Drive n Load at Harmon's Grocery for ten years, greeting everyone, putting their groceries in their trunks, and making them so glad they shopped at Harmon's.
Keith was a spiritual giant in a less than perfect body. We are comforted to know he is now free to truly be himself!
He is survived by his mother and step-fathers; his sister, Diana Loveless of Pocatello, Idaho; his brothers, Craig (Louise) Loveless of Las Vegas, Nevada and Guy (Arlianne) Loveless of St. George. He is also survived by his precious niece, Carlie Anne Loveless of Cedar City, Utah and two precious nephews; Kaden Cook (Cherrie) of Pocatello, Idaho, and Ashton Loveless of St. George.
Keith had been a resident of Bella Terra Care Center for the past year and we as a family want to give a heartfelt thanks for the love and care he was given by the staff.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Southgate Stake Center, 3519 Manzanita Road in Bloomington. A visitation will be held prior to services from 11:30-12:45. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 6, 2019