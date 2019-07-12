|
Keith Omar Gleave
St. George - Keith Omar Gleave, 92, our loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away July 10, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He was born February 27, 1927, to Herbert LeRoy and Ila Marie Webb Gleave, in Annabella, Utah. He graduated from South Sevier High School in Monroe, Utah. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy directly after graduation and served in World War II. Upon his discharge Keith attended Snow College and played football, which he loved. In 1953 he met the love of his life, Barbara Johnson, on a trip to Salt Lake City at Temple Square. They were married September 25, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
As a young man, Keith and his brother Kyle learned to fly an airplane, and this passion led eventually to his career as an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Agency for 27 years, retiring in 1983. His job took his family to many locations in the western United States.
Keith loved his many years serving in the Temple, both as an ordinance worker and a sealer. He also served faithfully in other callings within the Church.
Keith is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara, and children, Linda Gulbrandsen, Salt Lake City, Utah; Robert Gleave, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Gary (Sheila), Pleasanton, California; Sheri (Kenneth) Webb, Peoria, Arizona; and Randall (Julie) Gleave, Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Glyde Whitney; and brothers, Kenneth and Kyle.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:30 am, at the Morningside 7th Ward Chapel at 881 South River Road, St. George. A viewing will be held 9:00 - 10:00 that morning. Interment at the Monroe City Cemetery in Monroe, Utah. Our many thanks to all our wonderful family, friends, and the wonderful staff at the Dixie Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 12, 2019