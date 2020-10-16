Keith Seegmiller
Cedar City - Our beloved husband and father, Keith Gordon Seegmiller, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, due to complications of myasthenia gravis. Born to Winston and Ruby (Anderson) Seegmiller on July 18, 1943, he was raised in Cedar City. He graduated from Cedar High School, served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States, and attended the College of Southern Utah and Brigham Young University. He made some of his fondest memories and lifelong friends during his summers working as a "gearjammer" driving a bus for the Utah Parks Company. While serving in the Marine Corps in Washington D.C., he met and fell in love with Janet Burton. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on October 3, 1968, and were happily married for 52 years. Together they raised five children while living in Utah, Georgia, and Nevada. He spent his professional career working as an accountant and business manager. Eventually, they settled back in his home town of Cedar City, where they have lived for the past 35 years. After retirement, they served three additional missions for the Church.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Burton Seegmiller, five children Harmony (Jeff) Packer, Mercy (Hal) Stout, Adam (Paula) Seegmiller, Enoch (Tasha) Seegmiller, and Joy (Ben) Ames, sisters Eileen (Terry) Lofthouse and Louise (Gene) Harris, and brother Roger (Connie) Seegmiller, and 18 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Keith was fond of reading and writing and was the author of three novels. He loved music, played the trumpet, and sang in choirs and to his children and grandchildren at bedtime. He spent his free time gardening, playing board games, and photographing sunsets. He was very proud of his family and loved spending time with them. He had a wonderful sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and there were few things that he appreciated more than a good pun. Keith served faithfully in his community, in his church, and through innumerable acts of individual generosity. His deep and abiding faith in and testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ is his greatest legacy.
Funeral services will be on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm. To view please use the link https://bit.ly/cc-900w
. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.