Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Kellie Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kellie Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kellie Baker Obituary
Kellie Baker

Cedar City - Kellie Jean Parker Hoyt Carter Baker, passed away peacefully at her home in Cedar City, Utah of colon cancer, surrounded by family. On November 21, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1959 in Chula Vista, California to Truman and Marian Parker. She grew up in California until she was 17, when she moved to Toquerville, UT, and graduated from Hurricane High School

She married Ray Hoyt and moved to Hurricane, UT, where they had 2 children, and later divorced. She married Ted Carter and moved to Fillmore, UT for 13 years, where she ran the Cowboy Café for 10 years. She and Ted later divorced. She met and married Ralph Baker and moved to Cedar City, UT.

Kellie was a mortgage lender, licensed for 14 years, and worked at Plus One for 8 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was also involved with Sunshine Girls, 4H equation for 10 years, coaching Babe Ruth baseball for 7 years, horseshow judging, western horseman and endurance riders. She loved horses, camping, fishing, snow skiing, flower gardening, cooking, scrapbooking and creating traditions.

She is survived by her husband Ralph Baker of Cedar City, Ut; her children Kindra, Kristie, Ryan, Hailey, Tiffany and Misty; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; her mother, Marian Irene Stockman Parker; her siblings, Stacie, Tap and Shelly; and her beloved dog, Kiko. She is preceded in death by her father, Truman Alfred Parker IV, and her sister, Tammy Adel Parker.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00pm at her home (3328 W 5600 N, Cedar City, UT). Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -