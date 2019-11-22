|
|
Kellie Baker
Cedar City - Kellie Jean Parker Hoyt Carter Baker, passed away peacefully at her home in Cedar City, Utah of colon cancer, surrounded by family. On November 21, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1959 in Chula Vista, California to Truman and Marian Parker. She grew up in California until she was 17, when she moved to Toquerville, UT, and graduated from Hurricane High School
She married Ray Hoyt and moved to Hurricane, UT, where they had 2 children, and later divorced. She married Ted Carter and moved to Fillmore, UT for 13 years, where she ran the Cowboy Café for 10 years. She and Ted later divorced. She met and married Ralph Baker and moved to Cedar City, UT.
Kellie was a mortgage lender, licensed for 14 years, and worked at Plus One for 8 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was also involved with Sunshine Girls, 4H equation for 10 years, coaching Babe Ruth baseball for 7 years, horseshow judging, western horseman and endurance riders. She loved horses, camping, fishing, snow skiing, flower gardening, cooking, scrapbooking and creating traditions.
She is survived by her husband Ralph Baker of Cedar City, Ut; her children Kindra, Kristie, Ryan, Hailey, Tiffany and Misty; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; her mother, Marian Irene Stockman Parker; her siblings, Stacie, Tap and Shelly; and her beloved dog, Kiko. She is preceded in death by her father, Truman Alfred Parker IV, and her sister, Tammy Adel Parker.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00pm at her home (3328 W 5600 N, Cedar City, UT). Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019