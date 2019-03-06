|
Kelly Glen Shumway
St. George - Kelly Glen Shumway passed away on March 3, 2019 in St George, UT after suffering from COPD and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Kelly was born October 3, 1953 to Glen Alden and Patricia Black Shumway in Monticello Utah while Blanding Utah was his hometown. He was the second of eight children, one brother and six sisters whom he loved. He graduated from San Juan High School and then joined the Marine Corps at 17. He served honorably for three years as a classified photographer.
He learned to mine early working with his father and uncles. He liked to say he's mined A to Zinc. His mining career as an explosives expert took him all across the country.
Kelly and Lucinda Pace were married March 6, 2000 and were sealed in the St George Temple on January 3, 2013. Kelly is the father of six children, Javan (Erin), Bayley Hedglin, Michael (Karlene), Aaron (Crystal), Pilar Esplin (Trey), Laura Ashley Gale. Seven stepchildren, Travas (Rhiannon), Dacya (Daniel), Danielle Christensen (Tom), Matthew Briggs (JaNae), Candice Tuttle (Tad), Roxanne Briggs and 30 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Glen. He is survived by his wife Lucinda, his mother, Patsy, brother, Cory, and six sisters, Jody Whitaker (Dan), Shan Redd (Mike), Cassie Boyle (Scott), Leslie Andersen (Sam), Pat Black (Todd), Adriann Goodwine (Brian).
A memorial service will be held in St. George, Friday March 8th at 10:00 am in the Relief Society room at the chapel at 881 S. River Road. A funeral will be held Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 am in the Blanding Utah Stake Center at 88 W. 800 N.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019