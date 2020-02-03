|
|
Kelly Raymond Carlson
Hurricane - Kelly Raymond Carlson was born in Salt Lake City on July 7, 1958, the youngest of seven children. He passed away at his home in Hurricane Utah, surrounded by family, on the evening of January 31, 2020 after a valiant battle with Cancer.
Kelly grew up in the Salt Lake City area. He married the love of his life, Shauna Mae Hansen, on November 29th, 1985. They moved to Southern Utah and raised one son, and a daughter from Shauna's previous marriage, together.
A humble man of dauntless integrity and kindness, Kelly spent his life working for the good of others. He felt no greater joy than when he was on the mountain with Shauna, whether watering his garden, or casting a lure into the lake just prior to sunrise. Kelly never lost the ability to find meaning in the simple things and loved sharing wisdom with others. He dedicated his career to serving the public through Washington City.
He was preceded in death by his father Leonard, mother Mildred, brother Allen, and sister-in-law Pat. He is survived by his wife Shauna, son Kelly Lynn, daughter Melissa (Andrew) and two Granddaughters Isabella and Viola.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020