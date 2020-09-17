1/1
Kenda Alice Kennedy Stapel
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenda Alice Kennedy Stapel

Cedar City - Kenda Alice Kennedy Stapel, 77, of Cedar City, UT, passed away September 15, 2020. Kenda was born on April 1, 1943 in Marysvale, Utah to George and Georgia Rose Kennedy. Kenda married Norman James Stapel (deceased).

Kenda is survived by her children: KendaLee Stapel, Brett (Jeri) Stapel, Shawn (Kristen) Stapel, Scott Stapel and Shae (Jami) Curtis; her sister, Nonna (Joel) Johnson; and her brother, Kim Kennedy. She is we know now enjoying a reunion with her son, Brian Kreg Stapel; her granddaughter, Lacy Lee Stapel; her sister, Marga; her parents; and many others she has known thru the years.

Kenda was a hard worker all her life, she loved to read and she was an avid gardener. Mom got all of the joy in the world just from being in the mountains of Marysvale as often as she could. She was generous to anyone she knew opening her home for several nieces, nephews, cousins and others anytime they needed. Mom taught us to work hard and live life to the fullest as she did.

Kenda was a very proud Grandma to 18 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren she always looked forward to seeing them. She made sure to send us all messages on Facebook when she saw something that made her think of one of us. She will be missed greatly.

"Mother,

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye,

You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why."

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spanish Trails Ward, 3575 North Minersville Hwy, Enoch, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Marysvale Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Spanish Trails Ward
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Spanish Trails Ward
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Mortuary
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Metcalf Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved