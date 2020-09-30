Kendall Cripps
Cedar City, Utah - Kendall Cripps passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born on July 20, 1949 in Cedar City Utah to Keith Cripps and Geri Painter Cripps. He graduated from Cedar City High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from Southern Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He married Judy Wade Cripps on July 31, 1970 in the St. George LDS temple. They were happily married for 50 years and had two daughters, Cori Cripps Flanigan and Kelli Cripps.
Kendall was passionate about his family and was fortunate to have many friends who were considered family. He loved to talk about his first two cars and the '72 Chevy truck he restored, and always regretted selling them. Kendall was an avid hunter and a longtime committee member of the Sportsman for Fish and Wildlife. He was always a strong supporter of wildlife preservation and spent countless volunteer hours supporting that cause. He loved spending time in the outdoors with his family and friends. Some of his favorite activities were snowmobiling, hunting, Ranger riding, fishing, hiking, and camping at the family property in Horse Valley.
Kendall learned the value of hard work at an early age. He worked alongside his father at Keith's Westside Grocery beginning at the age of 12. After graduating college, Kendall began a 43-year career with Rocky Mountain Power as a New Power Construction Line Engineer. He retired in 2014.
He is survived by his wife and daughters, three beautiful granddaughters, Courtney, Ashley and Gracie Flanigan, sisters Debbie Nelson, Sandra (Jay) Shephard, Karen (Kurt) Kupfer, father and mother in law Ken and Donna Wade.
He was preceded in death by parents Keith and Geri Cripps, mother in law Corman Wade, and brother in law Scott Nelson.
Kendall will be forever loved and missed by all those who knew him. We won't forget you Dad.
Funeral Services will be held at Southern Utah Mortuary on Saturday October 3rd, 2020 at 1 pm (190 North 300 West, Cedar City UT). Viewings will be held on Friday October 2nd, 2020 from 6-8 pm and on Saturday October 3rd, 2020 from 11:30-12:30 at Southern Utah Mortuary. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.