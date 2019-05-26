|
|
Kendall Gubler
Cedar City - Our loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Kendall DeVar Gubler, 64, passed from this life on May 21, 2019 due to complications from a stroke. He was born August 10, 1954 to DeVar and Joy Gubler in St. George, Utah. He spent his early years growing up in LaVerkin, Utah, enjoying the freedom and opportunities of a small town. He graduated from Hurricane High School, valiantly served a mission in the England Central Mission, and graduated from Dixie College and Southern Utah State College.
Kendall married his high school sweetheart, Rea Richins in the St. George Temple on June 19, 1976. They raised their children, Crystal, Carson, and Jana in Cedar City. Kendall worked as an accountant then an engineering tech for UDOT for over 30 years, where he developed many lifelong friends. He enjoyed hunting, camping, motorcycles, riding four wheelers, all genres of music, and watching the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family. Kendall did struggle with one lifelong addiction: Books! He was an avid reader and collector.
Kendall was a friend to all who knew him. He touched many lives because of the way that he lived his. Kendall was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings throughout his life including, Bishop, High Councilman, Elders Quorum, Young Men's and Scouting. He loved his Savior and tried to follow his footsteps. Ultimately, his favorite calling was that of Home Teacher, ministering to many.
Kendall is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Rea; children, Crystal Baker (Curtis) Cedar City, Carson (Danielle) Kanab, Jana Houston (Nathan) Panguitch, and 9 grandchildren; siblings Selinda Stevens, Laurie Gifford, Blair, Chad, Stacey, and many loving extended family members.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Canyon View Stake Center in Cedar City, (1985 N. Main Street) at 11:00 am. Viewings will be held at the Canyon View Stake Center on Tuesday May 28 from 6:00-8:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
The family expresses their deepest appreciation to all in the healthcare profession who have comforted and helped Kendall throughout the last few months.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 26, 2019