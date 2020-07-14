Kenneth Blackner
St George - Our strong, hardworking, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and Hero, Kenneth Gordon Blackner passed away July 11, 2020. Dad was born in Beaver Utah on February 24, 1933 to Allen James and Ethel Baldwin Blackner. He grew up on the family farm west of Beaver with three brothers, Allen Jr, Gary and Ronnie. Dad married his sweetheart, Carol Myers on July 26, 1951 in the Manti Temple. They will celebrate 69 years together this month. They moved to Cedar City where they lived and raised their family. After retirement they moved to St George. Dad and Mom hosted many family gatherings, reunions, and weddings. Their home was always full of love, laughter, and kids.
Dad graduated from Beaver High School where he played Football, Basketball and ran Track. While still in High School he joined the military and served proudly with the 213 FA in Beaver. Dad worked many jobs to care for Mom and 8 children. He operated a service station in Cedar as well as the Travelers Motel and Café; He served as Cedar City Assistant Chief of Police; Served as the National Commander of Search and Rescue; Utah State Commander of Search & Rescue, all while working the family farm in Beaver. Dad worked tirelessly to support his family and with Mom was able to start their own business which became Blackner Card & Souvenir Company. Dad loved his business and was always on the road servicing his customers, but he always made it home in time to watch his kid's ball games and sporting events. Dad loved Cedar Mountain, and with family and friends built the Blackner Family Cabin. It was a labor of love. You would often find him and mom leaving on a Friday afternoon for the cabin. It was a very special place for them both. Dad also loved Hawaii and spent 3-4 weeks traveling the islands with mom every year. It became a tradition that they enjoyed for many years until travel became too difficult.
Leading by example, Dad taught us hard work, respect, support, and love. He loved Mom, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and was a "great" example to us all.
Dad was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and was known for his wonderful prayers. He could pray like no other. They were always thoughtful, meaningful, heartfelt, and very long.
Dad is survived by his loving wife, Carol; his children, Brent (Tammy), of Beaver, Bruce, of Cedar City, David (Lori Ann) of Beaver, Jim (Ann), of Cedar City, Brad (Christina), of St George, Patti Ann (Howard) Peterson, of Layton, Annette (Terry) Rucker, of Parker, Colorado, Kim (Jeanette), of Cedar City; 34 Grandchildren, 96 Great Grandchildren, 10 Great-Great Grandchildren, a beautiful legacy that continues to flourish every day.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Ethel Blackner, Brothers, Allen Jr, Gary and Ronnie Blackner, sister, Mary Lou, Granddaughters Kimberly Ann Blackner and Lori Ann Blackner Myers, Great Grandson, Ammon William Blackner, Great Granddaughter Shelby Ann Myers and Daughters-in-law, Ellen Green Blackner and Colleen McDonough Blackner.
The outreach of love and support has been amazing and has truly touched our family. We know Dad had many friends and touched many lives. We are very grateful to those who have played a role in his life. He would love more than ever to be able to greet you and say goodbye for now.
Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 5-7 pm and again on Friday, July 17th from 10:30-11:30 am at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City). Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17th at 12:00 pm at the Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver Utah at approximately 3:00 pm where friends are welcome to attend. For those unable to attend, we invite you to join us in celebration of Dad's life streaming online at www.southernutahmortuary.com
at 12:00 pm. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.