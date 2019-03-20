Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
LDS church
200 West Brigham Rd.
St. George, UT
Kenneth Clark Obituary
Kenneth Clark

St. George - Kenneth Ray Clark, 81, passed away March 5th, 2019 in St. George, Utah. Kenneth was born May 25th 1937 in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Frank and Rose Clark. He was married to Barbara Rose Montgomery Clark on October 30th 1976.

Kenneth was a successful Carpenter/General Contractor/Developer in California and Idaho. He owned and developed a 40 acre alfalfa farm in Apple Valley, California for many years before moving to St. George, Utah. In his later years, he and Barbara loved to travel the country in their motorhome.

He is survived by his wife: Barbara Rose Montgomery Clark; children: Rodney (Cindi) Clark of American Fork, UT, Cheri Clark of Sandy, UT, Robert (Donna) Rust of Parker, AZ, Craig Rust (deceased), Sara Rust of Lake Havasu, AZ; grandchildren: Bryan Clark, Amanda Clark, Corey Clark, Craig Permann, Clinton Permann, Cord Permann, and Archie Rust; great-grandchildren: Cora Leatham, Carter Permann, Cameron Permann, Malia Permann, and Aria Lopez; sister, Carol Jean Grace.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS church, 200 West Brigham Rd., St. George, UT. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
