Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Morningside Stake Center
on River Rd and 900 South
St. George, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Morningside Stake Center
on River Rd and 900 South
St. George, UT
View Map
Kenneth Dean Gillie Obituary
Kenneth Dean Gillie

St George - A dear, sweet man passed away in his home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 just a month prior to turning 91. No one knows how the world can survive without him. Ken was born April 11,1928 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada to Harry Bruce Gillie and Velate Gold. Ken was the second oldest of their nine children.

Ken only completed the 8th grade, but when he was college age, he challenged the entrance exam at Brigham Young University and passed with flying colors. He graduated from BYU in 1961. While attending BYU he met his future wife Deanne Ellis from La Habra Heights, California. They married in the Los Angeles Temple in 1958 and are the parents of four daughters whom he loved and adored.

Ken's professional career was with Rockwell/Boeing Company as a Data Process Manager. He was involved in putting the first spacecraft on the moon.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. He and his wife Deanne served a full-time mission at the Family History Center in St. George in 2000-2001 and again a full-time mission to Raleigh, North Carolina 2004-2005. Ken's real love was family history research, doing the work for hundreds of his family.

Ken is survived by his wife Deanne Gillie; his four daughters Lynette Olsen (Lawrence) of Bakersfield, California, Karen Barnes (Tom) of Gilbert, Arizona, Denis Pratt (Bryan) of Gridley, California and Christine Taylor (Lowell) of Mesa, Arizona; his siblings Beth Zelkie of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, Allen Gillie, Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada, James Gillie, Alberta, Canada and Nancy Knapick of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Morningside Stake Center on River Rd and 900 South, St. George, UT. A viewing will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery, St. George, UT.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT. (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019
