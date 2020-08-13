Kenneth Middleton
Cedar City - Our sweet, loving, dad and grandpa, Kenneth Allen Middleton, passed away on August 9, 2020, at the age of 89. Ken was born in Cedar City, Utah, on March 20, 1931, the second of two boys born to Francis Holland and Sylva Knell Middleton. He spent his entire life in Cedar City, graduating from Cedar High School and Branch Agricultural College. While at college, he met the love of his life, Garfae Riddle. On January 25, 1952, they were married in Las Vegas at the little Church of the West. By then, he had already lost both his parents.
After his father's death, Ken continued the family farming operation, raising sheep, cows and alfalfa, until he no longer could. He spent many happy and frustrated hours at the farm with his two sons, Paul and Rick, and later, Paul's son, John. Ken was at the farm with Paul and John, in 1998, when Paul passed away suddenly and unexpectantly. This event devastated our family and Ken was never the same. Two days before Ken's passing, his remaining son, Rick, also passed away suddenly.
In his early years, Ken tried a few occupations to supplement the farm, but in the early sixties, he settled on insurance when he became partners with Dixie Leavitt in the first Leavitt Insurance Agency. He retired from Dixie Leavitt Agency in 1992. In 1972, he was appointed to the Utah Board of State Lands/Forestry and Fire control. Once a month, until 1979, he traveled to Salt Lake City to meet with the board. He spent his days working in an office as an insurance agent and evenings and weekends at the farm.
When he wasn't working, he loved spending time on the mountain, at Beaver Dam, and traveling the world with Garfae. He also spent a good bit of time at the Market Grill drinking coffee and gossiping. He was a hard worker and a great provider. He took care of his family well, and we all loved and adored him. He will be greatly missed.
Ken was the father of four children; Kenneth Paul (Rosemary) Middleton, Laurel (Rod) Cosslett, Tamara 'Tami' Middleton, and Richard Kay 'Rick' Middleton. He was adored by his 11 grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. His grandchildren include; John (Natalie) Middleton, Krystal (Dan) Nydegger, Angela (Jesus) Martinez, Erin (Jed) McBride, LeAnn (Kent) Atwood, Keri (Brandon) Twitchell, Tasha Poitevint, Nicole (Thomas) Shannon, Alexa Middleton, Brianne Middleton, and Ridge Middleton. He maintained a close relationship with Paul's wife, Rosemary Ence Middleton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Garfae, his brother, Robert 'Bob' Middleton, and his two sons, Paul and Rick.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
