Kenneth Oscar
Rowley - Kenneth Oscar Rowley passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in his home in Summit, Utah, in spite of standard CPR, threats, cussing, and slaps administered affectionately and passionately by his wife and daughter, Elisse, until the ambulance arrived.
He was born September 21, 1940, in Cedar City, Utah to Richard Edward (Ted) Rowley and Jetta Decker Rowley, his mother sharing the room with Minnie H. Dalley who had two days earlier presented a baby girl, Mary Beth. They have been friends ever since. Ken was greeted by his brother, Elwyn and his sister Jetta Jean. When Ken was seven a sister Sharon was born.
He attended Parowan Elementary and Parowan High School, where he was voted Most Preferred Man, graduating in 1958, all the while blissfully ignorant of the younger, smiling, lovestruck neighbor girl, whose father's cows he milked, and whose basement he dug. He worked and attended college for a while, and then went on a mission to the West Central states in Montana, Wyoming and parts of North and South Dakota. He had progressed to taking Darlene on a date exactly every two months before he left. Woo Hoo!
Returning home, he completed an associate degree at CSU (now SUU) married his wife, Darlene Lucie Hyatt, worked for Mountain West Telephone, US WEST, Quest, which eventually morphed through several fazes to become Century link, and made many lifelong friends there.
They made their home in Summit, a wonderful rural place to live and raise a family.
Ken was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life, serving as Young Men's President, Elders' Quorum President, ward clerk, librarian, ward mission leader, in Bishoprics, High council, etc.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jean, daughter Angela (Richard Roundy).
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Darlene, children Raquel (Norman) Whittaker, Jill (Steve) Decker, Elisse (Adrian) Anderson, Grant (Tiffani) Rowley and Ben Rowley, son-in-law Richard (Lynnette) Roundy and 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LDS Church in Summit (55 E Main). A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 at the Church and again on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am at the Church. Interment will be in the Parowan City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian fund.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020