Kenneth Paul Anderson
Ivins, UT - Kenneth Paul Anderson, 82, passed away September 2, 2019 at his home in Ivins, UT. He was born February 19, 1937, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Earl Harris Anderson and Ruth May Jacobson. He married Darlene Mae Dawson on April 20, 1956 in the Los Angeles Temple.
He graduated from San Bernardino California high school in 1954. He received an associate's degree in 1986 from Azusa Pacific University and a BA degree in management with distinction from the University of Redlands in 1988. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints and had a number of callings in the church. He served his country in the US Naval Reserves for eight years and was Honorably Discharge on March 14, 1962.
His greatest blessings consisted of being born of goodly parents and being married to his best friend. Their temple marriage provided them the knowledge and inspiration to live a long and wonderful life together. And an opportunity to be parents, grandparents and great grandparents to their posterity.
Ken is survived by: his children; Lola Riggs of Leupp, Az, Deborah Gayle Sneed of Modesto, CA, Karen Tereasa Anderson of Ivins, UT and Donald Christian Anderson of Ivins, UT; his beloved grandchildren, Joseph, Miranda, Katelyn, Jonathan, Sarah and Trent Sneed and Summer and Zachary Anderson, Darrin Goodman, Harry Riggs III and Lance Riggs; Five great grandchildren Jordan Goodman, David Goodman, Carolina Sneed, Ruby Sneed and Beau Sneed. He was preceded in death by: his wife Darlene Mae Dawson Anderson; parents Earl Harris and Ruth May Jacobson Anderson; and a son Kevin Trent Anderson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Red Cliffs 2nd Ward Chapel, 625 East Center Street, Ivins, UT. A viewing will be held from 9:00-9:45 am prior to the service. Interment will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:30a.m., at the Fountain Green Cemetery, Fountain Green, UT.
Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at www.SerentiyStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah. 435-986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019