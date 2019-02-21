|
|
Kenny Ray Olsen
St. George - 1957 - 2019
Kenny Ray Olsen, 61, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Weary of reading obituaries noting someone's courageous battle with death, Ken would want it known that he died peacefully at home and as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors' orders and raising hell for more than 5 decades.
Kenny had a great love for inventing and designing new products, many of which are still in use today. He was adventurous and enjoyed flying his plane, golfing, riding motorcycles, working on his home and especially loved boating at Lake Powell where he was able to enjoy the beauty of his surroundings.
He was the son of Deon Davis and Gail Olsen.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 16, 1957 and attended Viewmont High School as well as Dixie College. He was employed in many sales positions over the years but was most recently, happily retired.
He will be missed for his constant teasing, mischievous nature, big heart, and for the love he showed his family and friends.
He is survived by his Mother; Deon Davis (Lloyd), Father; Gail Olsen (Vivian), Brother; Ben (Debbie), Sister; Jennifer Ford as well as 3 nephews and 3 nieces.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Jack and Emily Medau for their special friendship and care.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at London Studios located at 2320 East Murray Holladay Road, Salt Lake City, Utah between 5-7 pm with an interment to be held at a later date. Online guest book at
www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019