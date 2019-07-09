|
Kent McInelly
Panguitch/St. George - Foster Kent McInelly, 85, passed away peacefully at home in St. George on June 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Escalante on August 28, 1933, one of 9 children of Arthur and Twila Mooseman McInelly. He married Phyllis Alvey on November 1, 1954 in Salt Lake City; the marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple. Kent was her loving and patient husband for nearly 65 years. Together they raised 5 daughters: Asenith (Dan) Zaleski, Cindy (Mike) Talbot, Suzette (Gene) Woolsey, Pat (Joe) Betar, and Kena (Carl) Franke, and many fine race horses.
Kent served in the US Army during the Korean War, and then returned to Escalante to take over his father's freight and mail delivery business. Kent faithfully hauled Garfield County's mail for 47 years and never missed a delivery, resorting to wading across the Paria River with Escalante and Boulder's mail when the river flooded and washed out the only bridge.
Kent dearly loved his horses and successfully raced throughout the Western US. He was the only horseman in the history of the George Marshall Stakes to win twice, once taking both 1st and 2nd in the same race. He loved to hunt and fish, and taught his daughters and grandchildren to excel at both.
Kent is survived by his wife and children; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary (Sherrel) Davis, Myrna (Scott) Watts, Judy (Lynn) Griffin, Grena (Mike) Searl; and a brother, Chan McInelly; sister-in-law, Emma Lou McInelly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Wells, Dave (Yoland) and Arthur J McInelly; sister-in-law, Betty McInelly.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Escalante Stake Center, where friends may call from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Escalante Cemetery with military honors by the Escalante American Legion Post #0114. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 9, 2019