Kent R. Coons
St. George, Utah - Kent R. Coons died February 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born June 18, 1923 to Charles R. Coons and Katie Marie Peterson in Richfield, Utah. He attended schools in Richfield and some college in SLC, he served seven years for his country in the US Army during World War II. Upon returning home he met and married Jeanette Ivie from Aurora, Utah in the Manti Temple.
He supported his family as a diesel mechanic. Together they had seven wonderful children. Kent was a scoutmaster, eagle scout and recipient of the Silver Beaver award. He was an avid deer hunter and loved shooting guns and riding horses. His most treasured sharing time was telling stories to his children, grandchildren, and great-grand children, who loved him dearly, and he loved them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Rae Thompson and Manell Goold, brothers Harold and Karlos, and also preceded in death by his son Michael, and one grandson Timothy Eldredge.
He is survived by his wife and children Marie Eldredge (Jerry), RaeJean Hemrick, Jolie Tanner (Lee) Ron Coons (Wendy), Kalleen Campbell (Roger), Nanette Wood (Steve), and daughters-in-law, Susan Coons and Annie Sorenson, 24 grandchildren, 47 great grand children, and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing prior from 10-10:45 am, at 550 East 700 South, St. George, Utah. Condolences may shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019