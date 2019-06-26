|
|
Kerry S. Orton
Parowan - Our beloved Kerry passed away in his sleep the evening of May 2, 2019. Kerry was born March 30, 1959 in Parowan, Utah. Kerry was the second son of David and MaryEtta Orton.
Kerry grew up and maintained a close relationship with his older brother David, younger sister Pam, and younger brother Neil his entire life. Some of the best stories from his childhood include his love of teasing, joking, and rough housing with his siblings.
Kerry graduated from Parowan High School with the class of 1977. Not quite a year later, he married his high school sweetheart Jill Lynn Jerome. They had two children, Nichole and Brandon. A big part of family tradition was frequent trips each year to Lake Powell. Lake Powell held such a special place in Kerry's heart that he instructed that his ashes be spread there after he passed.
Kerry started working as a mechanic after high school at his father's service station. He loved working as a mechanic and quickly became one of the best in the industry. He also got to work with his father, his younger brother, and his son at the family-owned service station.
In 1991, Kerry suffered a broken neck sustained in a car accident leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. One of Kerry's greatest strengths was his ability to make the best of a difficult situation. With the help of his family and outstanding care from his wife, Kerry returned to an active life at the service station, in the community, and as the father of his family. Kerry and Jill were able to travel, spend time with loved ones, and watch their children have families of their own. Kerry became a proud grandfather of five grandchildren. Cadence, Azlyn, Harris, Brooks, and Claire were the absolute loves of his life. He was always grateful for the frequent visits from his parents and older brother, lunch with his wife and little brother nearly every day, and countless weekends with his kids and grandchildren.
Kerry lived a full and influential life. He always made it known how grateful he was for each and every thing a person did to help him. He was especially grateful for his wife Jill, the love of his life, his best friend, and the person who meant the most to him. He expressed a deep and immense gratitude for their marriage of over 40 years.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 6-9 PM at the Parowan City Park, 50 W Center Street which is located behind the Parowan Public Library. The family requests that you bring your favorite stories and share your memories of Kerry and the life he lived.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 26, 2019