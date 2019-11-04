|
Kevin Porter
Parowan - Each child greeted by name at the door, boisterous singing down the halls, a quarter given for every lost tooth, always an open door, an attentive ear and unconditional love. This is how Mr. P. the beloved principal of Parowan Elementary for thirty-five years, will be remembered. 14,000 kids over the years knew they were Mr. P.'s favorites. That is truly a legacy of love.
Kevin Lynn Porter, 64, passed away October 31, 2019 in his beloved town, Parowan, Utah. He was born April 7, 1955 in Panguitch, Utah to Carolyn Spencer Porter and Vergean Porter. Growing up in the town of Escalante he spent his childhood exploring, hunting, and fishing in the beautiful canyons. Kevin felt fortunate to be surrounded by his grandparents and great grandparents and cherished his time with his Grandpa Spencer Grandpa Porter. Kevin was proud of his rich heritage and the roles his ancestors played in establishing the community of Escalante.
After serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington, D.C. Mission, Kevin pursued his dream of being an elementary school principal and received a bachelor's degree of education from Southern Utah University, and a master's degree of education from Utah State University. After teaching for three years, he became the principal at Parowan Elementary. It was his priority for every child to be happy at school and feel that they were known and loved. He also loved and appreciated his staff and considered them his dearest friends.
Kevin was an integral part of the Parowan community when he married the love of his life, Shelley Swensen Bull. They raised nine children, who along with his fourteen grandchildren, were the pride of his life. Kevin was an adored "PaPa", known for his whistling, random singing, four-wheeler rides and beautiful yard; and also for his love of Golden Retrievers, Diet Coke, taking the "scenic route" and a laugh that could fill a room. He was a trusted brother, uncle and a devoted son and son-in-law, never to too busy to help or visit. He loved people and no one was a stranger for long.
Kevin felt blessed to serve in many callings in his church. His favorite was welcoming patrons as they entered the Cedar City Temple. He loved the Savior, Jesus Christ, and lived the commandment to "love one another as I have loved you." Deeply civic minded, he never missed an opportunity to contribute to his community, including serving on the Parowan City Council. Kevin loved every Parowan tradition and event, but even more so, the people.
He is survived by his wife Shelley Porter, their children, Kamden Porter (Amanda), Jordan Bull Erickson (Kit), Nathan Bull, Cassidy Bull, Cadie Bull Smith (Jared), Ashlee Porter, Tanleigh Bull Wilks (Bronson), Austin Bull (Ventsislav Borisov) and Jillian Bull (Paul Bailey) his fourteen grandchildren, his mother, Carolyn Spencer Porter, siblings, Vergeania Davenport, Slone Porter, Clint Porter and eleven nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Vergean Porter, his brother-in-law, Darryl Davenport, and his great niece, Karah Lynn Gale.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Parowan West Building (100 West Center Street Parowan, UT.) Viewings will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Parowan Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019