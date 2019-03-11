|
Konra Deem Minniear
Beryl - A legend in the Equine Community has gone home. Konra Deem Minniear passed quietly from leukemia, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the LDS Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by her family. She was born December 1, 1944 in Delta, Utah to her parents, Orville Joy Deem and Della Mae Weaver.
An outdoor girl from the start, she loved riding horses and helping her dad on the farm. She would ride and ride with her cousin ParCeil. She sang in the Tolbert Band, played the guitar and rode horses. Barrel Racing was a particular love, and she excelled in it.
Konra married Mark Allred and together they had Marne, Chad, Rob and Tyson. They divorced but remained friends. She married Bill Minniear, a fine horseman. He said that Konra was the best thing that ever happened to him.
She was the owner and operator of Equine Supply, St. George which was started in 1985. She was a master leather worker, made all the western tack herself and branded it "Tack By Konra". She loved everything that was western. 28 years ago, Konra founded the Dixie Classic Barrel Race held at the Hurricane Fair Grounds every March. This year the barrel race will be held on March 8 & 9. She made countless High School awards that, like her, were a work of beauty and strength.
Konra was always kind. Her ready laugh brightened the room. She was a beautiful lady, talented and very particular. She loved helping people and actively supported those in need. She loved her family, her horses, her garden and her dog, 'Skeeter'. Konra was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found solace in the temple.
Konra is survived by her husband, William Albert Minniear of St. George, UT.; son, Chad (Shelby) Allred of Brigham City, UT, daughter, Kelly Ward (Chris) of Ogden, UT., son, Tyson (Daniel) Allred of Kissimmee, FL., daughter Tammy, (Charlie) Childers of Logandale, UT., son, Billy Minniear, Jr. of Kanarraville, UT., and daughter, Tina (Farrell) Minniear-Gonzales of Enterprise, UT. She is also survived by her sister, Carla D. Fox, and her brother, Randy O. (Gloria) Deem, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marne Allred; her son, Robert Kyle Allred, her sister Valay D. Brownson, her great grandson, Tracker W. Minniear and her parents.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT. Visitations will be Wednesday, March 13th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 14th from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary. Interment will be Friday, March 15th at 2:00 p.m. in the Willard City Cemetery, Willard, UT.
The family thanks Darla Adams for all her years of managing Equine Supply and being by Konra's side on 'Life Flight'. We love her and are thankful for her care and support.
The family thanks Darla Adams for all her years of managing Equine Supply and being by Konra's side on 'Life Flight'. We love her and are thankful for her care and support.
