Kristine Forsyth Reese
St. George - Kristine Forsyth Reese, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. Kristine was born December 4, 1945, in Cedar City, Utah to Lee Harrison Forsyth and Claudia Joseph Forsyth. She had an older brother, Bruce, and was adored by all.
From an early age Kris loved learning, reading, and going to school. Her mother was a pioneer in education as she was the first female principal in the Southern Utah educational system. Because of her mother's example, Kris was always involved in educational pursuits. She graduated from Cedar City High School and went on to study finances and banking at the University of Utah. Kris was married and had three sons, Dale, Gary, and Jason. Raising three boys who relentlessly teased her kept her on her toes and gave her much joy.
Kris started working as a teller at Valley Bank and continued in the banking business, eventually becoming Vice President of Bank One. Kris finished her career at Zions Bank as an executive, even Sr. Vice President. She always had a strong work ethic, was very successful, and loved her career.
Kris was a woman of many talents and interests. She will be remembered for her love of cultivating beautiful flower beds, traveling, bowling, cooking, reading, and spending time with her family, especially in her kitchen. She was an avid golfer and some of her most cherished memories were golfing with her sons. She loved watching sports, especially the Utah Jazz and the Utes. She will surely be missed by all who were lucky enough to be associated with her.
Kris was preceded in death by her son, Dale, and her parents, Lee and Claudia Forsyth. She is survived by her two sons, Gary (Marnie), and Jason (Buffy), her brother, Bruce (Pat), 7 grandchildren, and her dear childhood friend, Charlotte.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Kris' caregivers at Pheasant Run and Legacy House in South Jordan Utah.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary in Riverton (3688 W. 12600 So.) A viewing will also be held prior to the services from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment at Cedar City Cemetery Saturday, April 6, 2019 at noon.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019