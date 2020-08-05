1/1
LaDean "Lou" Robinson
LaDean "Lou" Robinson

St. George - LaDean " Lou" Robinson age 81, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020, at her home in St. George, Utah surrounded by her loved ones. LaDean was born in Smithfield, Utah to Walter Raymond Moosman and Laura Fay Smith on October 1, 1938.

LaDean "Lou" married Allen "Al" M. Robinson on July 1, 1971 in Elko Nevada sealed later in St George Temple.

Lou was fun to be with, loving, energetic and always ready to go. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She was a semi pro soft ball player when she was young. Lou loved dancing and bowling. Lou also loved hiking, camping, and fishing at High Uintahs every weekend when they had a trailer. Her favorite flower are red roses and later the white roses.

LaDean was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had held many church callings, especially in the youth.

LaDean is survived by her husband Allen "Al" M. Robinson, daughter Jil (Russell) Taylor, 3 grandsons: Cody Taylor, Caiden Taylor , Chandler Taylor , 1 great granddaughter, Kyla Taylor and brother Kenneth (Diane) Moosman of Bountiful, Utah.

She is preceded in death by her son, Jed Watterson and 2 brothers, Glenn Ray Moosman, Gene Moosman and parents, Walter Raymond Moosman and Laura Fay Smith.

The Graveside service is on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Tonaquint City Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Dr, St. George, UT 84770

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
