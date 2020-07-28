Lamola Howell



Hurricane - Lamola Tait-Burrows Howell



Lamola was born on April 28, 1927 in Mount Carmel, UT. and passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020, under the loving care of family, particularly Marni. She was 93 years old. She was married to Phill S. Burrows in 1946 and had 7 kids, Gail, Gloria, bill, Jim, Laine, Merrille and Kim. She was later divorced and would then marry Gene Howell in 1990. Gene passed away in 2006 and she was on her own till she passed away.



Lamola loved her home and her animals. She loved to cook, dance and most of all she loved people. She lived life like it would never end.



Lamola has 23 Grandkids, 52 Great Grandkids and 4 Great Great Grandkids.









