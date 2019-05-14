|
|
LaNia Munson
Cedar City - LaNia Woolsey Munson was born to Willis Arden Woolsey and Ruby Riddle Woolsey on May 8, 1935 in Escalante, Utah. She returned to her Heavenly Father on May 9, 2019. She married her high school sweetheart, Howard Vee Munson, in the Manti Temple on June 3, 1953. They had been married for 66 years. They are the parents of Steven (Lois) Munson, Lanette (Steven) Bulloch, Karen Munson, Ray Munson, Joleen Munson (Deceased), Heidi (Adam) Hunt, Heather Munson (Alyson Ramos), and adopted children Maxine Smith and Lynne Stapley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, great granddaughter Celestial Elsie Hellqvist and great grandson Jayden Pearson. She has 28 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy in life.
LaNia's hobbies included attending local sporting events, canning, quilting, camping and fishing, family activities, cooking, photo albums, and caring for others. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Howard and LaNia served a church CES mission to Las Cruces, New Mexico. She also served in many stake and ward church callings. LaNia volunteered for the Utah Shakespeare Festival and preformed various other civic duties. She worked many years at Munson Music, and was well-known in the community.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, at 12:00 PM at Cross Hollow Stake Center, 2830 W Cody Dr., Cedar City, UT 84720. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 15, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 North 300 West. On Thursday, May 16, a viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 14, 2019