1/1
Lara Dawn Reber
1980 - 2020
Lara Dawn Reber

Littlefield, AZ - Lara Dawn Reber age 39 passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Littlefield, AZ. She was the fifth child of Dan R. and Christine Jensen Reber born September 4, 1980 in St. George, Utah.

Lara was full of love and life. She touched many lives with her smile, kindness and love. Lara valued her family and friends and enjoyed many adventures. She loved to go on rides with her parents, cuddling with her pillows and a good movie, playing with her beads, arguing and laughing with her brother and sisters, and keeping a watchful eye over her nieces and nephews. Lara taught many people how to love without boundaries, to have patience, be kind, and love the simple things. Lara had many struggles in her life but always came out with laughter and smiles and wanting a Dr. Pepper. She was such a Daddy's girl and loved seeing him each day. She looked forward every day to her phone conversations with her mom.

Lara is survived by her parents; two sisters: Christy Ann Lindberg (Gary) of Littlefield, AZ and Melanie of Littlefield, AZ; one brother, Trent (Jenny) of Providence, UT; three nephews: Tanner, Taggert and Traven; four nieces: Danna May, Anya, Whitley and Brinley; many aunts and uncles and lots of cousins. She was preceded in death by her older sisters, Danna Marie and Reah Reber; as well as her grandparents: Rumell and Dessie Reber, Melburn and Leah Jensen.

Lara's family would like to thank her care givers for all their love and support.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (AZ time) at the Littlefield LDS Ward Chapel. The memorial service will be a walkthrough as only 50 people can be in the building at a time. Please be patient with us as we want to see you and celebrate the life of our sweet Lara.

Interment will be at the Littlefield Cemetery Saturday July 18, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (for immediate family only.)

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Littlefield LDS Ward Chapel
JUL
18
Interment
07:00 AM
Littlefield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Mortuary
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
