LaRene Staples
St. George, Utah - LaRene Gleave Staples, 69, passed away February 26, 2020 in St. George. She was born June 21, 1950 in Richfield to Scott E and Beth Brindley Gleave. She married the love of her life and soul mate, Ronald Lane Staples, April 29, 1972 in Antimony—where one was you could always find the other. Together they had 4 amazing children and 2 beautiful step-daughters.
LaRene loved being outdoors. She would finish her chores quickly so she could go outside to ride horses or follow her brother Randy around. She loved flowers and was an expert gardner. Roses were her favorite but she loved all types and colors of flowers. LaRene was a friend to all and loved to visit and when we say "loved to visit" she could talk for hours on end. She worked as a waitress for many years but decided to get her cosmetology license and was so proud when she scored a 98 on her state board test. She moved her family to St George in 1986 because she loved it there. Family and friends were everything to her. LaRene supported all of her family's activities from ball games to recitals. She especially loved watching the Utah Jazz. She always said I just want to get better to get back to work. We will love you forever grandma Rene and we know you would say "Viceversa".
LaRene is survived by her husband; children: Marcey (Cam) Robinson, Enterprise; Rusty (Colby) Hunt, Koosharem; Sam (Kristine) Staples, St. George; Misty (David) Black, St. George; step-daughters: Mitzi (Terry) Abraham, Richfield; and DeeDee (Larry) Cosby, Richfield; 26 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings: Jackie (Veldon) Mitchell, Kingston; Ruth Schear, Circleville; Ricky (Jamey) Gleave, Kingston; sister-in-law, Janet Gleave, Kingston.
Preceded in death by parents; brother, Randy Gleave; brother-in-law, Gary Schear.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Antimony Ward Chapel, where friends may call from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Widtsoe Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020