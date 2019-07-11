|
|
Lark Flanigan
Cedar City - I, Lark E. Flanigan, having been born of goodly parents, Elsworth and Nellie Flanigan, in Cedar City, Utah on March 20, 1946 with two older sisters, two younger sisters, and a younger brother. I attended school in Cedar City from 1st grade through college, receiving an Associates Degree in Automotive Technology.
My parents taught me how to work at an early age. I entered the work force in 1962. I spent much of my early years working with my parents on a horse ranch in the Cedar City area. In 1963, I was working at Bryce Canyon National Park and noticed a young lady who was a dancer in the state show that was staged in the Bryce Canyon Lodge. I could not take my eyes off of her. We started dating and were engaged that summer. We were married on March 14, 1964 in Tropic, Utah, and have spent 55 wonderful years together.
We moved to Cedar City to attend school and work. On March 13, 1965, we started our family. We have 2 daughters, 3 sons, 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Our children and grandchildren are the joy of our lives. We have lived in Cedar City, Las Vegas, Kanab, Fredonia and Moccasin. While living in Salt Lake City in 1967, we had the privilege of going to the Salt Lake City Temple and being sealed for time and for all eternity.
For the last 50 years, we, as a family, have enjoyed working in nearly every aspect of the Boy Scout program. We have 3 sons and 3 grandsons that have earned their Eagle Scout Award. While the girls in my life didn't earn an Eagle, my wife, 2 daughters and 6 granddaughters earned their Young Womanhood Medallion. Georgia and I were honored to have received our BSA Silver Beaver Award and the BSA Cedar Breaks District Paramount Service Award.
I retired from Southern Utah University on June 1, 2006, after having spent 30 years working as a Facilities Manager. I enjoy working in the yard and taking pride in the meticulous way my grandfather did, ATV adventures, tooling leather, working around and attending rodeos, listening to old time country, western and classical jazz music and working with the family on our cabin on Cedar Mountain. I have received many blessings in my church callings; having served in a Branch Presidency, as a Ward Clerk, Elder's Quorum Presidency, High Priest Group Leader, a member of the Stake High Council, a teacher in the Priesthood, Sunday School and Primary. Georgia and I have served a service mission in the St. George Temple, an 18-month mission to the Provo South/Montezuma Creek and St. George, an 18-month service mission at the Cedar City Bishop Storehouse and at the time of death, we were serving by performing sealings in the Cedar City, Utah Temple.
He is survived by his wife Georgia of Cedar City, Utah, 5 children; Joyce (Darwin) Stapley of West Jordan, UT., Chad (Karen) Flanigan of Tucson, AZ., Craig (Tresa) Flanigan of Woods Cross, UT., Curt (WenDee) Flanigan of Enterprise, UT., Jessica (Royston) Baker of Beulaville, NC; two sisters, Jackie Robinson of Cedar City, UT., Glenna (Michael) Gibbons of Scottsdale, AZ.; one brother, Shane (Kathy) Flanigan of Cedar City, UT.; 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Lark Elsworth Flanigan peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father on July 6, 2019, from complications of Myasthenia Gravis, Congestive Heart Failure, and pneumonia. Special thanks to Alan B. Sanderson MD., Dr. Ryan Workman, Michael B. Bullock DO., and Kathy Samhammer, LPN, Cedar City Hospital Stonehenge Staff, and Zion's Way Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Cedar City North Stake Center. There will be a viewing Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary and on Saturday morning from 8:30-9:30 am at the Cedar City North Stake Center. Interment will be held at the Tropic Cemetery at 3:00 pm under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 11, 2019