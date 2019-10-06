|
Larry Dean Milligan
Leeds - Larry Dean Milligan, 63, passed away, unexpectedly in his sleep, on October 1, 2019, in Leeds, Utah. He was born on June 21, 1956 in Hemet, California to El Dean and Dorothy Milligan. He married Cheryl Haskins Milligan in Cedar City, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Leeds 1st Ward Chapel, 75 North Main Street, Leeds, Utah. Visitations will be held Monday, October 7th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, and Tuesday, prior to services, at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019