Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Leeds 1st Ward Chapel
75 North Main Street
Leeds, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Leeds 1st Ward Chapel
75 North Main Street
Leeds, UT
Larry Dean Milligan


1956 - 2019
Larry Dean Milligan Obituary
Larry Dean Milligan

Leeds - Larry Dean Milligan, 63, passed away, unexpectedly in his sleep, on October 1, 2019, in Leeds, Utah. He was born on June 21, 1956 in Hemet, California to El Dean and Dorothy Milligan. He married Cheryl Haskins Milligan in Cedar City, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Leeds 1st Ward Chapel, 75 North Main Street, Leeds, Utah. Visitations will be held Monday, October 7th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, and Tuesday, prior to services, at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
