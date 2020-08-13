Larry John Jansen
Ivins - Larry John Jansen, 83 years of age, passed away peacefully from complications with dementia on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home in Ivins, Utah with his wife Judy, stepdaughter Deanne Martin, and grandson Jeremiah Martin by his side.
Larry was born January 5, 1937 in Flanagan, IL to the late John A and Hazel M (Finkelson) Jansen. He was second to the youngest of six children. His family moved to Jackson, WY in 1947 where he attended school. He was drafted into the military and served two years in the Army stationed at Ft Carson, CO.
His family and friends will always remember him as a creative, energetic, and amiable guy who was always "tinkering" on something. He enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling and led several hunting expeditions. He was married to Joyce Ellen Zook (1966) in Jackson, WY. He and Joyce owned and operated Fort Elk Springs; a small bar, gas station, and convenience store that also offered float trips down the Snake River just south of Jackson, WY near Hoback Junction. They adopted two girls; Joyce Hazel and Amber Lee, and later divorced.
Larry's passion and lifelong career began in the 1970's when he started building log furniture from lodgepole pine and created his own business; Lodgepole Mfg., a complete line of rugged handcrafted pole and rawhide furnishings for the home and business. Larry married Judy (Martin) on April 19th, 1980 in Jackson, WY. and gained 6 stepchildren. Larry was naturally creative and loved to work in his Lodgepole Furniture Mfg. business. He crafted rustic log furniture for homes, hotels/resorts, and ranches in Wyoming that was delivered or shipped throughout the country. He and Judy expanded the business to include a line of aspen furniture and opened a shop in Ivins, Utah, where he and Judy later retired in 2011. Lodgepole Furniture Mfg., one of the oldest of its kind in the region, was a successful small business.
Larry also took pleasure in going on drives with Judy in his classic Cadillacs he bought over the years, and they enjoyed traveling, even adventuring on a trip to Alaska.
Larry is survived by his wife, Judy; his children: Joy (Clayton) Pape of San Antonio, TX and Amber Jansen of Las Vegas, NV; his stepchildren: Connie Martin of Dallas, TX, Colleen (Rodney) Opland of La Crescenta, CA, Dennis (Amy) Martin of Middleburg, FL, Deanne Martin of Ivins, UT and Paul (Amy) Martin of Orem, UT; 15 grandchildren; his brother, Harold (Gene) Jansen of Jackson, WY; his sister, Mary (Tillie) Robertson of Jackson, WY; and his brother, Richard "Rick" (Carol) Jansen of Jackson, WY.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel (Finkelson) Jansen; his sister, Donis May Hughes of Pueblo, CO; his stepson, Timothy Martin of Ivins, UT; and his brother, Harlan Milton Jansen of Ivins, UT.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the Ivins City Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19, mask and social distancing requirements will be observed, and there will be no gathering after for the safety of everyone.
The family wishes to thank Home Helpers especially Ben, Nancy, and Sydney; and Dixie Hospice especially Britni, Mark, Craig, and Jimi for all their help.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com
for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.