Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Parowan)
15 EAST 100 NORTH
Parowan, UT 84761
435-477-3939
For more information about
Larry Mitchell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
the Parowan 3 rd Ward chapel
90 S Main Street
Parowan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Mitchell


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Mitchell Obituary
Larry Mitchell

Parowan - Larry Benson Mitchell, 85, passed away November 29, 2019 surrounded by family after a short illness. Larry was born in Parowan, Utah on July 16,1934, the second of three sons born to Ralph O and Lorna Benson Mitchell.

He married Merna Halterman on October 29, 1955. The marriage was later solemnized on March 10, 2010 in the St George LDS Temple. They had four children; Leslie, Curtis, Raelene and Gaelene.

Larry graduated from Parowan High School and spent his younger years working up on Cedar Mountain at the Mitchell Saw Mill. He had so many good stories of his time at the Saw Mill. He worked many years for Utah International in Cedar City and shortly after the Mine closed, he went to work for the Utah State Road until he retired.

Larry enjoyed his retirement with Merna. They spent a lot of their time in their 5th Wheel Trailer at their RV lot in Hurricane as well as camping in Parowan's beautiful mountains. He loved being around his children and grandchildren, but especially loved being around his great grandchildren where he always had plenty of hugs and kisses to give them. He was a devoted Son, Husband, Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

Larry is survived by his children, Leslie (Russell) Mortensen, Curtis (Dawn Ann) Mitchell, Raelene (Mike) Carr and Gaelene Mitchell; 7 grandchildren, Jossie (Karl) Schauerhamer, Christan (Kenny) Smith, Brock (Alicia) Mitchell, Randy (Robyn) Sullivan, Adrie (Jimmy) Belanger, Ashley (Hayden) Bryant and Jessica (Nick) Burns and 17 precious great grandchildren that he adored very much. He is also survived by one brother, Collins Mitchell, and sisters-in-law, Elna (Howard) Stubbs, Aleen Orton and Annette Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Merna, whom he has missed so much for the last 2 years; his parents, his brother Connell Mitchell, his brother-in-law Reed Orton and sister-in-law Diane Mitchell.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:30am at the Parowan 3rd Ward chapel (90 S Main Street, Parowan, UT). The viewing will be from 9:30-11:00am prior to the services. Interment will be in Parowan City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -