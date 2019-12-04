|
Larry Mitchell
Parowan - Larry Benson Mitchell, 85, passed away November 29, 2019 surrounded by family after a short illness. Larry was born in Parowan, Utah on July 16,1934, the second of three sons born to Ralph O and Lorna Benson Mitchell.
He married Merna Halterman on October 29, 1955. The marriage was later solemnized on March 10, 2010 in the St George LDS Temple. They had four children; Leslie, Curtis, Raelene and Gaelene.
Larry graduated from Parowan High School and spent his younger years working up on Cedar Mountain at the Mitchell Saw Mill. He had so many good stories of his time at the Saw Mill. He worked many years for Utah International in Cedar City and shortly after the Mine closed, he went to work for the Utah State Road until he retired.
Larry enjoyed his retirement with Merna. They spent a lot of their time in their 5th Wheel Trailer at their RV lot in Hurricane as well as camping in Parowan's beautiful mountains. He loved being around his children and grandchildren, but especially loved being around his great grandchildren where he always had plenty of hugs and kisses to give them. He was a devoted Son, Husband, Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Larry is survived by his children, Leslie (Russell) Mortensen, Curtis (Dawn Ann) Mitchell, Raelene (Mike) Carr and Gaelene Mitchell; 7 grandchildren, Jossie (Karl) Schauerhamer, Christan (Kenny) Smith, Brock (Alicia) Mitchell, Randy (Robyn) Sullivan, Adrie (Jimmy) Belanger, Ashley (Hayden) Bryant and Jessica (Nick) Burns and 17 precious great grandchildren that he adored very much. He is also survived by one brother, Collins Mitchell, and sisters-in-law, Elna (Howard) Stubbs, Aleen Orton and Annette Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Merna, whom he has missed so much for the last 2 years; his parents, his brother Connell Mitchell, his brother-in-law Reed Orton and sister-in-law Diane Mitchell.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:30am at the Parowan 3rd Ward chapel (90 S Main Street, Parowan, UT). The viewing will be from 9:30-11:00am prior to the services. Interment will be in Parowan City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019