Larry Mortensen
1935 - 2020
Larry Mortensen

Cedar City - Larry Passey Mortensen, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. He was born June 4, 1935 in Logan, Utah to Enoch Wimmer and Cleone Louise Mortensen. He spent his youth helping his mother around the house, fishing the creek up Parowan Canyon, and playing with his dog Rags on the desert around Lund.

On August 5, 1955 he married the love of his life, Joyce Gillespie in the Logan Temple. Together they had 4 children and made their home in Cedar City, Utah. Larry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved taking the grandkids on stroller rides to the park, hiking in the foothills behind his house, gardening in his garden, and his favorite activity was riding motocross bikes. He discovered motorcycles at the age of 35 and never looked back. From that day on, motocross and motorcycles would be his passion, and he loved nothing more than going riding and the races.

Larry is survived by his children, Mel, Mark (Terri), Marie and Sam (Stacy); 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; his siblings, Lyle (Nancy), Delores and Jerry (LaRae). He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Gillespie Mortensen, his parents, and brother-in-law Roscoe Imrie.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Parowan City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

He family would like to give special thanks to Iron County Home Health and Zion's Way Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parowan City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
