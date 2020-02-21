Services
Southern Utah Mortuary - Parowan - Parowan
Parowan - Parowan Utah - Larry W Rowley, 76, passed away February 19, 2020 at his home in Parowan Utah. He was born April 30, 1943 in Cedar City Utah to Ronald and Pearl Rowley. He grew up in Parowan and married ReaDawn Ilynn Bradshaw in the Manti Temple on August 27, 1965. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education from Utah State University followed by a Masters in Administration from Brigham Young University.

He served his entire 36-year career in Green River Utah as first a high school teacher and then as an administrator. His faith was always at the center of his life and he served in many callings for the LDS church. He also served many full-time missions for the church, the first of which was as a 19-year-old young man in the Western States Mission. He was accompanied by his beloved wife for the later three missions in Pierre South Dakota, Sweetwater Oklahoma and Kirtland Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, BYU sports and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his spouse, ReaDawn Bradshaw Rowley; son-in-law, Theron Roberts; daughter, Julie Rowley; son, Matthew Larry (Rebecca) Rowley; daughter, Tamara (Kendall) Krause; son, Brady Ronald (Jennifer) Rowley; daughter, Andrea (Lyle) Goulding; son, Joshua Henry (Nicholas Derrick) Rowley; three brothers, 16 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Pearl Rowley; daughter, Cynthia (Theron) Roberts; son, Val Bart Rowley; sister, Renee Jenson and brother, Thomas Rowley.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Parowan Stake Center (90 S Main, Parowan Utah). Viewings will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am before funeral services at the same location. Interment will be held at the Parowan City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
