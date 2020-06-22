LaRue Chamberlain



Kanab, Utah - LaRue Robinson Chamberlain passed away June 19, 2020, at her home in Kanab, Utah at the age of 91. LaRue was born February 1, 1929 in Glendale Utah, daughter of Malcolm Little Robinson and Ann Hopkins Robinson. She was the third of eight children. She grew up in the depression with a rancher father and a self-reliant mother who taught her much about life, love, and a deep faith in Jesus Christ. LaRue was a graduate of Valley High School in Orderville, Utah. She attended Dixie College, Utah State University in Logan and received her bachelor's degree in Education. She married Guy Cloyd Chamberlain, December 19, 1950 in the St George Temple. She and Cloyd were married for sixty-seven years and now continue their eternal journey, together again. They raised five children and currently have been blessed with 93 descendants.



LaRue taught special education and second grade at Kanab Elementary School for twenty-six years. Teaching children to read and encouraging them to seek education was at her core. She loved nature and identifying plants and birds of the local area. Music, singing, playing the piano and organ, quilting, raising a garden, supporting her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought her the greatest joy in life.



LaRue was an active member of the Willow Camp Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was very proud of her pioneer heritage. She and Cloyd served in the St George Temple as ordinance workers for ten years, making the 160-mile round trip every Saturday. She served the community as a 4-H leader and helping with numerous school plays, musical productions, and fund raisers. She had a great love and compassion for people.



LaRue was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Ward Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society President. She loved going to Girl's camp, writing scripts for road shows, and teaching others homemaking skills. She served as the ward and stake organist for more than twenty years, well into her eighties.



LaRue is preceded in death by her husband Guy Cloyd Chamberlain and survived by her children, Arlon (Leslie) Chamberlain of Kanab, Jeri (Brent) Brinkerhoff of Kanab, Lorraine (Greg) Dahl of Layton, Joy (Alan) Hermansen of Elk Ridge, Utah, and McKay (Ronné) Chamberlain of Kanab; as well as twenty-five grandchildren, sixty-three great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. She is survived by four of her eight siblings, (Cloras, Ilena, Farris, and Errol).



Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Kanab 2nd ward chapel. Graveside services were held at the Kanab City Cemetery. Thank you to the Mosdell Mortuary in Kanab and to Zion's Way Home Health & Hospice. A special thanks to Marcia Crofts, Jenelle Stovall, and Lexi Cutler for their tender care of LaRue and guidance and support for the family. Also, a big thanks to friends, family, and the Kanab 2nd Ward Relief Society for their visits and remarkable support.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store