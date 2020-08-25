1/1
LaRue Perkins Rosenberg
1943 - 2020
Las Vegas, Nevada - LaRue Perkins Rosenberg was born in Cedar City, Utah on July 18, 1943 to Ralph and Fern Ruby Perkins. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LaRue grew up in Cedar City, but her heart was at the family farm outside of town. Because of her love for horseback riding, it was no surprise that she became a rodeo queen and champion barrel racer. She reluctantly traded her horse in for a hairbrush in later years, channeling that same competitive drive to become a skilled and beloved hairdresser.

LaRue was a true Cedar City High School Redmen and fell in love with her classmate's older brother Robert Jo Rosenberg, affectionately known as Randy. LaRue was Randy's everything, and they married in 1965. They started their family in Cedar, and eventually moved to Las Vegas where they raised Shane (Tana), Jade (Georgette), Trevor (Cheryl), and Rachelle (Eric).

LaRue was an avid card game player, often playing late into the night with her kids and grandchildren, simply so she could be victorious. She instilled in her children that same competitive edge, a fighting spirit, a can-do attitude, and a belief that anything is possible. In addition to being a fighter and independent, LaRue was well known for her compassionate service and community involvement. In her later years, LaRue was an active member of the Daughter of the Utah Pioneers, serving regularly at the Mormon Fort and other community events.

LaRue is survived by her husband Randy, three of their four children (Jade, Trevor, Rachelle), 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and her older sister Colleen Neeley. We are certain LaRue had a joyous reunion with her son Shane, her parents, and other older siblings (Dale, Kenneth, and Charlotte) as she reached the other side. She excitedly awaits the day when her family will be together forever, to which she and Randy were sealed for time and all eternity at the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1982.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 29th at 1:00pm at the Cedar City Cemetery, at 745 North Main, Cedar City, Utah, 84720. Family and friends are invited. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cedar City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
Randy and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. LaRue is one of the most positive and uplifting people I have ever met! I don't know that I can even think of a time when she didn't have a smile on her face. What an amazing influence she has been in my life. I am so grateful for her! She was also the best hairstylist and going to get my hair done by LaRue was something I looked forward to. I wish I could be there for her graveside services. I will be thinking of and praying for your family.
Lyndsey Fox
Friend
August 25, 2020
Larue/ The best of the best. Virginia and I have many treasured memories of our friendship with Larue and Randy. Virginia will be glad to see Larue on the other side. love and Prayers. Paul D
Paul Douglas
Friend
