Randy and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. LaRue is one of the most positive and uplifting people I have ever met! I don't know that I can even think of a time when she didn't have a smile on her face. What an amazing influence she has been in my life. I am so grateful for her! She was also the best hairstylist and going to get my hair done by LaRue was something I looked forward to. I wish I could be there for her graveside services. I will be thinking of and praying for your family.

Lyndsey Fox

Friend