Laura Edrie Nackos
Hurricane - On June 29, 2019, our beloved mother, Laura Edrie Nackos, fulfilled her mission on this earth and passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Laura was born in Salt Lake City, Utah December 26, 1924 to Leonard and Edna (Angell) Dalton. She spent her younger years roaming the hills of Rockville, Utah playing on the Virgin River, and herding cattle with her father and brothers. She married Nick C. Nackos January 31, 1942. He was love of her life; they were married 74 years. They built their homes in Orange County, California and Hurricane, Utah where they lived, loved, and raised their five beautiful children. Her greatest joy came from being a wife and mother. Her husband and children were her main focus. She lived and taught those she loved by example. Laura was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and (pseudo-mom) to so many youth of the church.
Laura was always laughing and singing, bringing joy to all who were blessed enough to cross paths with her. She loved everyone she met and loved unconditionally.
Laura had a strong testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a faithful and devoted member, serving in many different callings throughout her sojourn here on earth. She took great pride in keeping the Word of Wisdom with exactness. Her belief in eternal families carried her throughout her life. Laura will be greatly missed by her family and her memory will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.
Laura is survived by her children : Lila Nackos, Lorraine Nackos, Chuck (Brenda)Nackos, Kelly (Patti) Nackos, Scott (Julie) Nackos . As well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also, a brother Glade (Laurelle) Dalton.
Preceded in death by her husband, Nick Nackos, granddaughter Rebecca Spann, and grandson Kyle Scott Nackos.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 1178 S 700 W, Hurricane, Utah. Interment at Hurricane Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 5, 2019