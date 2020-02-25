|
|
Laurel Burger
Laurel Burger, 80, of St. George, UT and formerly of Alamosa, CO passed away at her home on Feb. 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Viewing will be Thurs. Feb. 27 from 6-8pm at the LDS Chapel 259 N. Mall Dr. Funeral will be Fri. Feb. 28 at 10am at the church with a viewing before from 9-9:40am. Interment will be in Alamosa, CO on Sat. Feb 29th at 2pm. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020