Laurell Argyle Bona
Washington - "Loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great-grandmother."
Laurell (Argyle) Bona, age 88, of Washington, Utah passed away, peacefully, with her three children, by her side on June 4, 2019.
Laurell was born on September 4, 1930 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Clarence and Lola Argyle. Laurell enjoyed her childhood growing up in Spanish Fork. She attended Spanish Fork High School, where she was named queen of the yearbook, the "Spaniard". Laurell then married the love of her life, Dr. Blair E. Bona, on December 27, 1950 in the Manti Temple. After which, Laurell put her husband through school by working for the University Club in Salt Lake City, Utah. She and Blair went on to have three children and then relocated to Southern California, where they made a home for 30 years in La Habra Heights. Retirement brought them to their final home in St. George, Utah.
Laurell was most known for her classy, monochromatic appearance and exceptional cooking and baking skills. She would never leave the house without looking her very best. Laurell was very proud of her family and absolutely loved being a grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Laurell loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. Friends played a big part in Laurell's life. For many years Blair and Laurell had a routine that included morning coffee with friends before heading to the gym or meeting at their favorite spots in town for dinner.
Laurell is survived by her three children: Sheryl (Bona) Thomas, Leslie (Bona) Winder, Bradley Argyle Bona; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Blair E. Bona; parents, Clarence and Lola Argyle of Spanish Fork; sister, Lorna Miller; brother, Sox Argyle, and grandson, Jeremiah Rowberry.
Mom, Grandma, and Great-grandma will be terribly missed but we find comfort in knowing that we will see her again and that she has been reunited with her husband and other family members.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Northbridge Chapel, 1080 W. Arlington St., Washington, Utah. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork Cemetery, Monday, June 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 7, 2019