Laurie Turner
Mission Viejo, CA - 1969 - 2019
Mission Viejo, CA/ Cedar City/UT -Laura (Laurie) Turner, age 49, was reunited with her dad and returned to live with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1969, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was one day old when her parents introduced her to her siblings.
Laura was a graduate of Cedar City High School; a proud Redmen. After graduation, she moved to California with her sister, Susan, where she enjoyed the warm weather and the beach.
Laura had a wonderful knack for creating beautiful pieces of art like jewelry, sewing blankets and clothing, sketching and photographing pictures. She loved the beauty of nature and had a green thumb just like her dad. Laura loved to live life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, walking her dog, having lunch with her mom, and watching her nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews grow up.
She enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. Laura had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
She is survived by her mother, BetteLou Turner, her sister, Susan Turner (Maurice) Stephens , her brother, Gregory Scott (Jodi) Turner, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Scott Turner.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Cedar City 2nd LDS Ward Chapel, 256 South 900 West in Cedar City, where friends may call for viewing Monday morning from 11:30 to 12:30 prior to the services.
Burial will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
A Memorial Service for Laurie will be held in Mission Viejo, California on Saturday, April 27, 2019. On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com
