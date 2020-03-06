|
|
Lavern Hopkinson
La Verkin - Lavern Hopkinson, 86, passed away March 1st around 4:30 am in her residence. She was born to Daniel Berry Allen and Myrtle (Porter) Allen in Provo, Utah. She graduated from Provo High. Lavern lived in Provo, Honolulu, HI, Las Vegas, NV, and La Verkin, Ut. She was married to Herbert William Hopkinson February 27, 1952. She worked as a dental assistant and an office manager. Her hobbies consisted of gardening, painting, coastal trips with her husband, and family reunions. She liked food, church, family, and her dog demie. She is proceeded in death by her Husband Herbert William Hopkinson and all 6 brothers and sisters. (Alberta, Berneta, Phylis, Maxine, Midred, Burns). She is survived by her children William Herbert Hopkinson, Howard Allen Hopkinson ( Spouse Rebecca Hopkinson), and Timothy Lee Hopkinson Sr. Grandchildren Aja Gubler, Regina Martineau, Howard A Hopkinson the second, Timothy Lee Hopkinson Jr., Leah Hopkinson, Amber Munoz, Heddy Henry, Danny Hopkinson, and 14 great-grandchildren spread out between UT, NV, and CA. Funeral services provided by Hughes Mortuary will be at the La Verkin LDS chapel Saturday March 7th, at 11:00 am. Located at 70 S 300 W La Verkin. Following will be a graveside service located at the Virgin Cemetery.
Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020