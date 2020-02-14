|
Layne Kay Johnson
St. George - Layne Kay Johnson, 65, son of Dr. Sheldon B and Leatrice Sproul Johnson was born in St. George, UT, Sept. 17, 1954, and peacefully passed away there, February 10, 2020. Born with Down Syndrome, Layne was regarded by authorities to be of such low intellect as to be an unbearable burden to his family. They were advised to place him in an institution and forget he was ever born. His parents were inspired to keep him as a valuable part of their family, a son to love, to teach, to discipline and encourage in faith. It was not long before they knew of his close connection to the Savior, that HE was sent to love, to teach and encourage THEM.
Layne's life has been the epitome of success. He and his sweet wife, Shauna Lee Nichols, married in the St George Temple November 26, 1993. Their love and independent, joyful life together is inspiring. Their home was filled with music as Layne played the organ, Shauna the piano.
Layne was blessed with four loving brothers: Kerry, Kris, Gale, and Brett who helped him learn as they all did chores, worked the family farm, played sports, read and studied, worshipped, and served church missions. Layne served his short mission in the Philippines along with full time missionary brother Kris. Though he won many achievement awards, this was one of the highlights of his life.
Layne drove tractors and loaders on the farm and became a skillful licensed driver for 24 years. He retired from JC Penney with a gold watch after 30 years.
Layne wanted to do everything his brothers did well. He had excellent examples! His scoutmaster, Doug McKnight, helped Layne become an Eagle Scout, another highlight in his life.
We thank so many of you who befriended Layne and Shauna, those of you who have served with Christ-like love right to the end, especially brother Kris who was always there for him. Everyone loves Layne and we share gratitude for having had such an opportunity to know, to laugh with, and learn from this dear husband, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, friend, and amazing man.
Preceded in death by father and mother, Sheldon and Leatrice Johnson, Layne is loved and survived by his wife, Shauna Lee Nichols Johnson of Nibley UT, four brothers and sisters-in-law: Kerry Vee (Barbara Muir) Johnson of Santa Clara UT, Kris Hills (Robyn Harding) Johnson of St. George UT, Gale Douglas (Marsha Mathis) Johnson of Loveland CO, and Brett Edward (Brenda Williams) Johnson of St. George UT, step-in mother LaVerna (Bringhurst) Johnson and her posterity, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and myriads of friends.
In lieu of flowers: Remembering https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/missionary
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George 3rd Ward Chapel, 200 West 500 North, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday, February 21st, from 6:00-800 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah and prior to services from 9:30-10:30 at the church. Interment will be in the St, George City Cemetery.
