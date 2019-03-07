|
Layton Barney
Hatch - Layton R Barney, 93 of Hatch, passed away March 3, 2019 in St. George. He was born July 1, 1925 in Hatch to Lewis Franklin and Vilate Irene Riggs Barney. He married Floriene Barton, August 23, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple, she preceded him in death May 14, 2016.
Layton served under General Patton in the US Army during WWII. After his return, he owned and operated a gas and grocery store in Hatch and was also the U.S. Post Master there.
He was a kind and compassionate man, always willing to serve others. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many callings including being a member of the Hatch Ward bishopric, Hatch Ward bishop and a member of the Panguitch stake presidency. Many young men will remember Layton as their scout master, a calling he served in over 20 years.
He is survived by his children: JoAnn (Don L) Ipson, St. George; Craig (Terry) Barney, Hatch; Joyce (Vic) Gordon, Hurricane; Doris (Spencer) Hawkins, Salem; 21 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, LaMar Barney, Hatch; Ferrill (JoAnn) Barney; Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law: Gail Barney, Lehi.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by brothers: Wayne (Roma) Barney, Vern (Fonetta) Barney, Gordon Barney; great-grandson, Cody Marshall; sister-in-law, Dorothy Barney.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hatch Ward Chapel. Viewing will be Saturday morning in the Hatch Ward Chapel from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Hatch Cemetery with military honors by the Panguitch American Legion Post #25.
Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guest book www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019