Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Leland Harvey Lay

Leland Harvey Lay Obituary
Leland Harvey Lay

Washington - Leland Harvey Lay, age 80, passed away to rejoin with the love of his life, Laverta Jensen, in the early morning on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was listening to his favorite cowboy music, while lovingly surrounded by all seven of his children and their families.

He was a kind and loving father and husband, he passed that legacy on to his children.

Harvey was born on August 18, 1939 to Weldo Lay and Vivian Alieth Leavitt in Marysvale, Utah. His siblings are: Connie Jean Greenbaum, David Weldo Lay, Darwin Lewis Lay.

Harvey's children are: Joseph Ty Lay, Tracy William Lay, Taylor J Lay, Tonya Rodgers, Trisha Prisbrey, Tobin Shane Lay, Trenton Porter Lay.

A Celebration of Lifeand viewing will be held, Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Marysvale Ward, 432 Bullion Ave, Marysvale, Utah. A light lunch will be provided; please feel free to bring a memory and a treat to share. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. Interment will be at the Marysvale/Thompsonville Cemetery, 1851 So Thompsonville Rd, Marysvale, Utah at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
