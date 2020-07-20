1/1
Leland Rowley
Leland Rowley

Roy - Leland LeRoy Rowley, though born a "blue baby" and surviving many brushes with death, lived 100 years, and passed away peacefully in Roy, UT, on July 18, 2020 with family members by his side. Leland was born March 7, 1920, in a small log cabin in Mt. Home, UT, to John Emerson and Amy Florella (Davis) Rowley. He was the 5th of 9 children. He lived in Montana, Oregon, and Utah. Leland began his love of horses as a young boy and was a true cowboy all his life. He made his living mostly doing ranch work. Leland married his eternal companion, June Rust, on January 2, 1941. Together, they had 5 children: LaDonna (Ed) Savik, Randy (Julia) Rowley, Ron (Debbie) Rowley, Edith (Scott) Taylor, and David (Terri) Rowley; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Leland and June were married over 66 years before her passing in August of 2007. Leland married Olga June Barker on December 16, 2008, in Washington, UT. He gained 3 children, 19 grandchildren, and 48 great-grandchildren. She was a beloved companion for the remainder of his life. Leland will be remembered for his love of animals, woodworking, fishing, and temple work. Generations of family and friends know him as an expert storyteller. With a century's worth of experiences, he had plenty to draw from. Leland's final resting place is at the Bonita-Mountain Home Cemetery in Duchesne County, UT.

Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah 84067.

Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
