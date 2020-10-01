Leon Hamilton



Hurricane - (1931 - 2020) Leon Hamilton, Age 88, passed peacefully at his home in Hurricane, Utah on August 29, 2020 from complications of COPD. Leon was born to John Hamilton and Lillian Speer on September 27, 1931 in the County of Garland, Township of Mountain, State of Arkansas.



Leon lost his mother at a very early age and was raised by his father until he was 13 years old. After his father passed, Leon was cared for by his sisters who lived in the Dumas Arkansas area. Leon worked on their farm until he reached his early teens.



Leon, eager to serve his Country, enlisted in the US Airforce in 1948, just two months prior to his 17th birthday. The Air Force, upon learning of Leon's age of 17, promptly discharged him on December 20, 1948. Shortly before his 19th birthday, Leon enlisted in the Army and served two years. After receiving his discharge in 1952, he later reenlisted and served until 1955.



Leon was very proud of his military service and the time he served in the Korean Conflict. He served with the 5th Armor Division and received the Korean Service Medal and two SVC Stars. Leon also served a year as a heavy truck driver in Germany. Upon returning to the states, Leon was stationed in Salt Lake City, Utah. While serving in Utah Leon met Mary Lodyce Seesholtz. They were married in June 1954 in Belton, Texas. Leon and Mary later returned to Salt Lake City where he was discharged in 1955 and began his civilian life. Leon's life long civilian career was driving truck. Leon and Mary never had children of their own. Leon enjoyed Mary's children and Grandchildren from a previous marriage. Leon's immediate family consisted of seven sisters and three brothers. All have preceded him in death as well as his wife Mary.



Leon left behind many nieces and nephews living in Arkansas, Utah, and California. Leon's family would like to extend a special thank you to Lynn Staples of Hurricane, Utah who cared for Leon during his years of special needs. Also, a thank you to the Encompass Home Health Care Staff for their expert care during Leon's final months.



Spilsbury Mortuary of St. George, Utah has been entrusted with caring for Leon's remains. His ashes will be joined with his wife's as they continue their travels together.



Per Leon's request, no service will be held.









