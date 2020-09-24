Leon Joel Bardsley
Washington - Leon Joel Bardsley, born February 1, 1932, in Tacoma, Washington, died September 21, 2020 in St. George, Utah.
Leon Bardsley was raised in Spokane, WA, where he met and married Janet Madsen. Together they had 7 children: Robert Bardsley (Zane); Susan Bardsley (Stephen Price); Michael Bardsley (Linda Webb); David Bardsley (Holly); Joseph Bardsley (Debbi); Judy Bardsley (Steve Balbas); and Katy Bardsley (Kim Brown). Bill Dickson was also a much-loved foster son. All his children, 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren survive him, as does his sister, Sandra Bardsley.
Leon and Janet raised their family in Seattle, where the home was always busy, loud, and the door was always open to kids who needed a place to stay, or a meal to eat. Leon was a larger-than-life man. He raised his own children, fostered at least 4 more, mentored many more, and coached hundreds more.
Leon was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family spent many years in what was then the North Seattle 5th Ward, where Leon served in many ways, from scout master to a counselor in the bishopric. He fulfilled each calling with diligence and hard work. He loved scouting, coaching basketball, refereeing basketball, playing basketball, fishing, softball, wrestling, etc. He worked hard and played hard!
After a move to Bellevue, WA, Janet & Leon attended the 5th Ward in the Renton North Stake, where Leon served as Bishop. He was a beloved leader. It was during their stay in Bellevue that they took in Janet's mother, June Madsen, who lived with them until her death in 1998.
In 1997 Janet & Leon (and June) moved to Whidbey Island, WA, their first home without children in residence. Janet died in 1999 after 47 years of marriage.
It was in their ward on Whidbey Island that Leon met April Aaron Dodd and they married on his birthday in 2001. April brought to the marriage five daughters: Aliçon Bates (Kipp); Diana White, Heather Taylor (Craig); Beth Kamana'o, and Janet Dodd, as well as 17 more grandchildren, and 3 more great-grandchildren to the family. Leon & April served on a mission to Hawaii from 2006-2007.
Leon & April moved to St. George, bought a house Leon loved, and he reveled in sunshine for the last eighteen years of his life. Leon had many health challenges during his time in St. George and April, who survives him, took great and loving care of him.
Leon had a huge and generous heart. He will be remembered and missed by many.
Funeral services for Leon will be held Friday, October 2, at 11AM, in the Northbridge LDS Chapel located 1080 W. Arlington St., Washington, Utah 84780. The service will be streamed (10AM Pacific time) by mcmillanmortuary.com
. Follow the link to Leon Bardsley obituary.
A viewing will be held prior to services at the same location from 9:30 to 10:30am.
